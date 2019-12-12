Wedel Dark Choclate 100G

- Energy349 kJ 84 kcal4.2%
Product Description
- Dark Chocolate
- 64% cocoa
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin and E476), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 64% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Cereals, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Product contains 6 portions x 3 cubes (~16,7 g)
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul, Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Polska,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|16,7 g
|% * / 16,7 g
|*
|Energy
|2089 kJ
|349 kJ
|4,2%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|502 kcal
|84 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|5,3 g
|7,6%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|3,3 g
|16, 5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|39 g
|6,6 g
|2,5%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|35 g
|5,8 g
|6,4%
|90 g
|Fibre
|13 g
|2,1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8,4 g
|1,4 g
|2,8%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,02 g
|<0,01 g
|<0,2%
|6 g
|Magnesium
|237 mg (63% RI)
|40 mg (10% RI)
|375 mg
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Product contains 6 portions x 3 cubes (~16,7 g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI - Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
