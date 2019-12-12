By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wedel Dark Choclate 100G

Wedel Dark Choclate 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
16,7 g
  • Energy349 kJ 84 kcal
    4.2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089 kJ

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate
  • 64% cocoa
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin and E476), Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 64% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 6 portions x 3 cubes (~16,7 g)

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul, Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g16,7 g% * / 16,7 g*
Energy 2089 kJ349 kJ4,2%8 400 kJ
-502 kcal84 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 32 g5,3 g7,6%70 g
of which saturates 20 g3,3 g16, 5%20 g
Carbohydrate 39 g6,6 g2,5%260 g
of which sugars 35 g5,8 g6,4%90 g
Fibre 13 g2,1 g--
Protein 8,4 g1,4 g2,8%50 g
Salt 0,02 g<0,01 g<0,2%6 g
Magnesium 237 mg (63% RI)40 mg (10% RI)375 mg
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----
Product contains 6 portions x 3 cubes (~16,7 g)----
RI - Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

