By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jutrzenka Familijne Hazelnut Wafers 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jutrzenka Familijne Hazelnut Wafers 180G
£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Wafle Wafers with Nut Flavoured Cream
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Sugar, Skim Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts (4.2%), Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Fat - Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o .o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland

Return to

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g g of product
Energy 2160 kJ / 517 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturates 13 g
Carbohydrate 60 g
of which sugars 30 g
Protein 9,0 g
Salt 0,51 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G

£ 1.20
£0.30/100g

Duda Torunska Sausage 440G

£ 2.70
£0.61/100g

Morliny Hotdog Family Pack 550G

£ 2.15
£0.39/100g

Goplana Grzeski Chocolate Wafer 36G

£ 0.50
£1.39/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here