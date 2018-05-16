Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs 227G

- Energy363kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.39g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1513kJ
Product Description
- Natural Breadcrumbs
- Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs provide the perfect crispy coating for fish, poultry, meat or vegetables. Easy to use, they are also ideal for sprinkling over baked or grilled dishes to provide a delicious crunchy topping.
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- To oven bake, grill or fry
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try some of these recipe ideas?
- Fish Cakes - Coat fish cakes in flour, then beaten egg, then Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs before cooking.
- Cauliflower Cheese - Sprinkle a mixture of Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs and Cheddar cheese over your favourite cauliflower cheese recipe and finish under the grill for a delicious crunchy topping.
- Breaded Chicken Fillets - Dip chicken fillets in flour, beaten egg and Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs before cooking. For extra colour, brush with a little melted butter.
- Honey and Mustard Ham - Mix wholegrain mustard and honey with Paxo Natural Breadcrumbs to coat ham or gammon joints before roasting.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 9 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK only)
- (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (24g) as sold
|Energy
|1513kJ
|363kJ
|357kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|72.2g
|17.3g
|of which Sugars
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.64g
|0.39g
|-
|-
