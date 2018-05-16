Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs 227G

- Energy366kJ 86kcal4%
- Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs provide the perfect coating for fish, poultry, meat or vegetables. Easy to use, they are also ideal for sprinkling over baked or grilled dishes to provide a delicious crunchy topping.
- Some settling of the contents may have occurred during transit.
- To oven bake, grill or fry
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best before end see base of drum
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try some of these recipe ideas?
- Breaded Chicken Fillets - Dip chicken fillets in flour, beaten egg and Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs before cooking. For extra flavour, add your own blend of spices to the flour before coating with Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs.
- Breaded Plaice - Dip plaice fillets in flour, beaten egg and Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs before cooking. Try oven baking plaice fillets for a delicious, healthy alternative to fried fish.
- Breaded Garlic and Herb Lamb - Mix together, garlic, parsley and rosemary with Paxo Golden Breadcrumbs to make an ideal coating for lamb chops or steaks.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Net Contents
227g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (24g) as sold
|Energy
|1525kJ
|366kJ
|360kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|72.3g
|17.4g
|of which Sugars
|6.0g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|11.6g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.49g
|0.36g
