By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jutrzenka Jezyki Classic Biscuits 140G

5(1)Write a review
Jutrzenka Jezyki Classic Biscuits 140G
£ 1.40
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate - coated biscuits with caramel 32.3%, hazelnuts, raisins and rice crisps.
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 35.5% [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea) - in a varying proportions, Whey Powder - from Milk, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Crisps 6.3% (Rice, Wheat and Corn Flour, Sugar, Malt Barley Concentrate, Salt), Palm Fat, Raisins (3.3%), Hazelnuts (3.3%), Whole Milk Powder, Butter (from Milk), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Malt Extract (from Barley), Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya), Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Eggs

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before end (date and batch number see the stamp)

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy 1990 kJ / 476 kcal
Fat 22 g
- of which saturates 11 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
- of which sugars 51 g
Protein 5,7 g
Salt 0,51 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

We like this Biscuits very well and give packets

5 stars

We like this Biscuits very well and give packets to friends that say it is best biscuits ever, so we hope you keep this on your shelf always. Thanks.

Usually bought next

Jutrzenka Familijne Chocolate Wafers 180G

£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Goplana Grzeski Chocolate Wafer 36G

£ 0.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

E.Wedel Dark Chocolate Covered Vanilla Marshmallows 380G

£ 3.50
£0.92/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here