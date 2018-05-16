By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Chocolate Chip 6X45g

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Chocolate Chip 6X45g
£ 2.29
£0.85/100g
Per bar (45g)
  • Energy746kJ 177kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1658kJ

Product Description

  • Wheat and oat bakes with chocolate chips.
  • Nutri-Grain Raisin Breakfast Bakes are a delicious satisfying blend of wholegrain oats, wheat and chocolate chips slowly oven-baked until rich, moist and golden. The perfect morning treat to enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars are a delicious mix of your favourite breakfast ingredients all wrapped up in a satisfying bar. A tasty option that will kick start your day keeping you fuelled for the morning ahead*.
  • *Nutri-Grain bars contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle

  • With 6 B-vitamins
  • Source of iron
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information

Ingredients

Cereals (32%) (Wheat Flour {18%}, Whole Rolled Oats {14%}), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (12%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Apple Puree, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (E475, E471, E472e, Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E500), Modified Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Antioxidant (E306), Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • www.kelloggs.com
  • Kellogg's Consumer Carelines:
  • (UK) 0800 626066,
  • (ROI) 1800 626066.
  • Lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
Net Contents

6 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g bar
Energy1658kJ746kJ
-394kcal177kcal
Fat13g5.9g
of which saturates3.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate63g28g
of which are sugars38g17g
Fibre3.3g1.5g
Protein4.7g2.1g
Salt0.83g0.37g
Vitamins(% NRV)(% NRV)
Thiamin (B1)0.62mg (56)0.28mg (25)
Riboflavin (B2)0.78mg (56)0.35mg (25)
Niacin9.0mg (56)4.0mg (25)
Vitamin B60.78mg (56)0.35mg (25)
Folic Acid112μg (56)50.0μg (25)
Vitamin 121.4μg (56)0.63μg (25)
Iron5.3mg (38)2.4mg (17)
Minerals--
(% NRV)=% Nutrient Reference Value--

