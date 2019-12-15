Tesco 2 Lightly Dusted Salt Pepper Cod Fillets 285G

Would Not Buy Again
We tried these recently they tasted really horrible would never buy again I would pay a bit more for a well known brand
Excellent
Purchased for the first time as part of last week's order. The box contained two chunky portions of fish that were easy to cook on a tray in the oven. Good taste and texture, no complaints at all. Have just added more to the next order.
Delicious cod fillets.
Really tasty cod fillets and the fish is very fresh. Have bought several packs now and always the same quality.
Very tasty easily cooked from frozen
Awesome
Really tasty, nicely seasoned chunky fish . Very happy.
Not whole fillets
Just cooking it. It seems to be somewhat less than a fillet which is disappointing - looks more like the haddock. Very disappointing.
Great for a diet!
These are easy to cook, tasty to eat and ideal for those on a diet. I have introduced a lot of people to these who have problems with gluten or fat in their diet.
Really good
These are lovely. We always have them in the freezer.
Delicious but pricey
Really delicious - moist, chunky great quality and flavourful cod with a tasty light crumb coating. The only downside is I only have it as an occasional treat as it's really pricey for what it is.
Appetizing
Good quality cod, decent size and colour.