Tesco 2 Lightly Dusted Salt Pepper Cod Fillets 285G

Tesco 2 Lightly Dusted Salt Pepper Cod Fillets 285G
£ 3.00
£10.53/kg
One typical fish fillet
  • Energy717kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets dusted in flour seasoned with salt and pepper.
  • 100% whole fillet lightly dusted in a crispy crumb for added flavour
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Lightly coated
  • Flaky whole cod fillets in a gastro inspired salt and pepper crumb
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Pack size: 0.285kg

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (80%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pepper, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 28 mins
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish fillet (114g**)
Energy629kJ / 150kcal717kJ / 171kcal
Fat5.4g6.2g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate9.5g10.8g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein15.3g17.4g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Would Not Buy Again

1 stars

We tried these recently they tasted really horrible would never buy again I would pay a bit more for a well known brand

Excellent

5 stars

Purchased for the first time as part of last week's order. The box contained two chunky portions of fish that were easy to cook on a tray in the oven. Good taste and texture, no complaints at all. Have just added more to the next order.

Delicious cod fillets.

5 stars

Really tasty cod fillets and the fish is very fresh. Have bought several packs now and always the same quality.

Very tasty easily cooked from frozen

5 stars

Very tasty easily cooked from frozen

Awesome

5 stars

Really tasty, nicely seasoned chunky fish . Very happy.

Not whole fillets

1 stars

Just cooking it. It seems to be somewhat less than a fillet which is disappointing - looks more like the haddock. Very disappointing.

Great for a diet!

5 stars

These are easy to cook, tasty to eat and ideal for those on a diet. I have introduced a lot of people to these who have problems with gluten or fat in their diet.

Really good

5 stars

These are lovely. We always have them in the freezer.

Delicious but pricey

5 stars

Really delicious - moist, chunky great quality and flavourful cod with a tasty light crumb coating. The only downside is I only have it as an occasional treat as it's really pricey for what it is.

Appetizing

5 stars

Good quality cod, decent size and colour.

