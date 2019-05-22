Tesco Caramel Shortcake 294G

Extremely sweet, slimy, smooth, rich
Please bring it back, love this stuff
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2109kJ / 504kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Brown Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
294g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of the pack (49g)
|Energy
|2109kJ / 504kcal
|1033kJ / 247kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|15.0g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|37.6g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
