Tesco Caramel Shortcake 294G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.61/100g
1/6 of the pack
  • Energy1033kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars18.4g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2109kJ / 504kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake base with caramel filling and chocolate flavour topping.
  • Baked in the Tray Layered with caramel and chocolate flavoured topping for richness.
  • Baked in the tray
  • Layered with caramel and chocolate flavoured topping for richness
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 294g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Brown Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

294g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of the pack (49g)
Energy2109kJ / 504kcal1033kJ / 247kcal
Fat26.9g13.2g
Saturates15.0g7.4g
Carbohydrate61.6g30.2g
Sugars37.6g18.4g
Fibre1.1g0.5g
Protein3.4g1.7g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely sweet, slimy, smooth, rich

2 stars

Extremely sweet, slimy, smooth, rich

Please bring it back, love this stuff

5 stars

Please bring it back, love this stuff

