By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 300G
£ 2.25
£7.50/kg
2 southern fried mini fillets
  • Energy821kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets with added water in Southern fried breadcrumbs.
  • Tender chicken breast mini fillet covered in seasoned breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 0.3kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Fennel, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Starch, White Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar, Nutmeg Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Poland, using chicken from Poland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 southern fried mini fillets (96g**)
Energy855kJ / 204kcal821kJ / 196kcal
Fat9.1g8.7g
Saturates1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.4g10.9g
Sugars1.3g1.2g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein18.7g18.0g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My son loves these.

4 stars

My son loves these.

Best Chicken

5 stars

This is the best southern fried chicken I have ever had, it's even better than the ones you get in fast food chains. It's quite spicy and very tender, an absolute triumph! I love it with mashed potatoes and gravy.

You can't share them by weight

3 stars

I would have given it a higher score, because it is nice chicken in a good coating, and, we used to buy these a lot. Only when we went back to them recently we found there were only 5 in a packet. Between the two of us, especially as I don't have anything with them, that is not a lot. It is useless saying they are sold by the weight, no one shares these sort of things out that way.

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Breaded Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 300G

£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Breast Strips 300G

£ 2.25
£0.75/100g

Tesco 18 Southern Fried Chicken Bites 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here