Tesco Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

My son loves these.
Best Chicken
This is the best southern fried chicken I have ever had, it's even better than the ones you get in fast food chains. It's quite spicy and very tender, an absolute triumph! I love it with mashed potatoes and gravy.
You can't share them by weight
I would have given it a higher score, because it is nice chicken in a good coating, and, we used to buy these a lot. Only when we went back to them recently we found there were only 5 in a packet. Between the two of us, especially as I don't have anything with them, that is not a lot. It is useless saying they are sold by the weight, no one shares these sort of things out that way.