Tesco Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets 300G

Quick, decent chicken, breadcrumbs go nice and crispy.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 231kcal
Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in Poland, using chicken from Poland
2 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 breaded mini fillets (96g**)
|Energy
|970kJ / 231kcal
|931kJ / 222kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|21.9g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
