Tesco Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets 300G

Tesco Breaded Mini Chicken Fillets 300G
£ 2.25
£7.50/kg
2 breaded mini fillets
  • Energy931kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets with added water in breadcrumbs.
  • Tender chicken breast mini fillet covered in crispy golden breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (65%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25mins
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Poland, using chicken from Poland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 breaded mini fillets (96g**)
Energy970kJ / 231kcal931kJ / 222kcal
Fat9.1g8.7g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g14.3g
Sugars1.1g1.1g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein21.9g21.0g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

