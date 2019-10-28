By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vimto Still 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vimto Still 500Ml
£ 1.15
£0.23/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml:
  • Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
  • A seriously mixed up blend of grapes, raspberries and blackcurrants - refreshingly fruity since 1908.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 5% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Vegetable and Plant Extracts, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight. After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days.For Best Before End see shoulder of bottle.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.7g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Flavour Milk 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£1.10/litre

Capri Sun Orange 330Ml

£ 1.05
£0.32/100ml

Offer

Oasis Summer Fruits 500 Ml

£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Lucozade Sport Raspberry 4X500ml

£ 3.50
£0.18/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here