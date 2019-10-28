Vimto Still 500Ml
- Energy201kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
- A seriously mixed up blend of grapes, raspberries and blackcurrants - refreshingly fruity since 1908.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate 5% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Vegetable and Plant Extracts, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store cool and out of sunlight. After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days.For Best Before End see shoulder of bottle.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Return to
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|81kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
