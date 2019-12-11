By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vimto No Added Sugar 6X330ml

Product Description

  • Low calories fizzy mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour and sweeteners
  • Zero added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1980ml
  • Zero added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see base of can.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Manufactured on behalf of:
  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Warrington,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 12kJ/3kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

