Vimto No Added Sugar 6X330ml
Product Description
- Low calories fizzy mixed fruit juice drink made with the delicious secret Vimto flavour and sweeteners
- Zero added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 3% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see base of can.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
- Manufactured on behalf of:
- Vimto Soft Drinks,
- Warrington,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|12kJ/3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
