Tesco Spicy Chilli Chicken Pasta 275G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.70
£0.62/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1669kJ 395kcal
    20%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a spicy tomato dressing with chicken breast.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No mayonnaise
  • Fork included
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (9%), Water, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Onion, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Oregano, Dried Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (275g)
Energy607kJ / 144kcal1669kJ / 395kcal
Fat1.8g5.0g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate24.2g66.6g
Sugars4.2g11.6g
Fibre3.8g10.5g
Protein5.8g16.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Spicy chicken pasta lets down

1 stars

It's just not tasty. Needs more chicken and some actual flavour. The cheese one is far better.

the spicy chilli chicken pasta is one of the great

5 stars

the spicy chilli chicken pasta is one of the greatest things to hit my taste buds since my spicy curry, this pasta is easily the best pasta at tescos and is great for my meal deal. I love it so so much and look forward to it after the gym, it’s a shame that it’s not in all of the shops seeing as it’s amazing, i understand its spicy but it’s too good to not buy. I rlly hope this goes into shops more. Lots of love karen

Broken

1 stars

This is by far and away the worst meal dead main item I have ever had. To label this pasta as 'spicy' is an utter lie. I travelled from the office, to Tesco up the street. I had a taste for some spice following the burrito I had enjoyed the previous lunch, so I looked for a spicy meal deal. This pasta was labelled as 'spicy' so I chose it from the wide selection. Hopes high, I walked back to the office, sat down, and opened the pasta. This is where it all started to go wrong. I peeled back the plastic to remove the fork, which had broken in half before I had even used it! I had to use half a fork which in turn covered my fingers in tomato sauce, as this is a particularly deep pasta pot. Next I started to eat, and the pasta had the blandest, most pathetic excuse of 'spice' I have ever encountered. Not only that the ratio of chicken to pasta was laughable. I will never get a 'Tesco Spicy Chilli Chicken' pasta pot again. P.S. instructions on how to write a review is condescending at best.

