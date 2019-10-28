Tesco Spicy Chilli Chicken Pasta 275G

Spicy chicken pasta lets down
It's just not tasty. Needs more chicken and some actual flavour. The cheese one is far better.
the spicy chilli chicken pasta is one of the great
the spicy chilli chicken pasta is one of the greatest things to hit my taste buds since my spicy curry, this pasta is easily the best pasta at tescos and is great for my meal deal. I love it so so much and look forward to it after the gym, it’s a shame that it’s not in all of the shops seeing as it’s amazing, i understand its spicy but it’s too good to not buy. I rlly hope this goes into shops more. Lots of love karen
Broken
This is by far and away the worst meal dead main item I have ever had. To label this pasta as 'spicy' is an utter lie. I travelled from the office, to Tesco up the street. I had a taste for some spice following the burrito I had enjoyed the previous lunch, so I looked for a spicy meal deal. This pasta was labelled as 'spicy' so I chose it from the wide selection. Hopes high, I walked back to the office, sat down, and opened the pasta. This is where it all started to go wrong. I peeled back the plastic to remove the fork, which had broken in half before I had even used it! I had to use half a fork which in turn covered my fingers in tomato sauce, as this is a particularly deep pasta pot. Next I started to eat, and the pasta had the blandest, most pathetic excuse of 'spice' I have ever encountered. Not only that the ratio of chicken to pasta was laughable. I will never get a 'Tesco Spicy Chilli Chicken' pasta pot again. P.S. instructions on how to write a review is condescending at best.