Search with a list of items 

Munch Bunch Fruit Fromage Frais 6X42g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Munch Bunch Fruit Fromage Frais 6X42g
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with Fruit Purees from Concentrate
  • It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Fortified with vitamin D†
  • †Fortified with vitamin D3
  • Source of calcium*
  • Essential proteins*
  • *Naturally sourced ingredients
  • 2 pots contain 100ml of milk, 120 mg of calcium (15% RI) and 0.75 µg of Vitamin D (15% RI)
  • Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth.
  • Naturally sourced ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 252g
  • Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
  • Fortified with vitamin D
  • Source of calcium
  • Essential proteins

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 42g ℮

  • Per pot
    • Energy163 kJ 39 kcal
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal

    • Naturally sourced ingredients
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Apricot
    • Raspberry
    • Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (from Milk) 76%*, Cream (from Milk)*, Sugar*, Fruit Purees from Concentrate (5.0% Strawberry, 5.0% Raspberry, 5.0% Apricot)*, Fructose*, Concentrated Lemon Juice*, Maize Starch*, Milk Mineral Concentrate*, Natural Flavourings*, Vegetable Concentrates [(Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate*, (Strawberry), Blackcarrot Concentrate* (Raspberry), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate* (Apricot)], Vitamin D3†, *Naturally Sourced Ingredients, †Fortified with Vitamin D3

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy393kJ / 93kcal
    Fat2.9g
    of which Saturates1.9g
    Carbohydrate11.1g
    of which Sugars10.6g
    Protein5.7g
    Salt0.1g
    Calcium143mg (18% RI**)
    Vitamin D0.91µg (18% RI**)
    **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)-
