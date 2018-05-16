Munch Bunch Fruit Fromage Frais 6X42g

Product Description
- Fromage Frais with Fruit Purees from Concentrate
- It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Fortified with vitamin D†
- †Fortified with vitamin D3
- Source of calcium*
- Essential proteins*
- *Naturally sourced ingredients
- 2 pots contain 100ml of milk, 120 mg of calcium (15% RI) and 0.75 µg of Vitamin D (15% RI)
- Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth.
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 252g
- Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
- Fortified with vitamin D
- Source of calcium
- Essential proteins
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 42g ℮
- Per pot
- Energy163 kJ 39 kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Apricot
- Raspberry
- Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (from Milk) 76%*, Cream (from Milk)*, Sugar*, Fruit Purees from Concentrate (5.0% Strawberry, 5.0% Raspberry, 5.0% Apricot)*, Fructose*, Concentrated Lemon Juice*, Maize Starch*, Milk Mineral Concentrate*, Natural Flavourings*, Vegetable Concentrates [(Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate*, (Strawberry), Blackcarrot Concentrate* (Raspberry), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate* (Apricot)], Vitamin D3†, *Naturally Sourced Ingredients, †Fortified with Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal Fat 2.9g of which Saturates 1.9g Carbohydrate 11.1g of which Sugars 10.6g Protein 5.7g Salt 0.1g Calcium 143mg (18% RI**) Vitamin D 0.91µg (18% RI**) **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) -
- Per pot
- Energy163 kJ 39 kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Apricot
- Raspberry
- Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (from Milk) 76%*, Cream (from Milk)*, Sugar*, Fruit Purees from Concentrate (5.0% Strawberry, 5.0% Raspberry, 5.0% Apricot)*, Fructose*, Concentrated Lemon Juice*, Maize Starch*, Milk Mineral Concentrate*, Natural Flavourings*, Vegetable Concentrates [(Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate*, (Strawberry), Blackcarrot Concentrate* (Raspberry), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate* (Apricot)], Vitamin D3†, *Naturally Sourced Ingredients, †Fortified with Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal Fat 2.9g of which Saturates 1.9g Carbohydrate 11.1g of which Sugars 10.6g Protein 5.7g Salt 0.1g Calcium 143mg (18% RI**) Vitamin D 0.91µg (18% RI**) **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) -
- Per pot
- Energy163 kJ 39 kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Apricot
- Raspberry
- Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (from Milk) 76%*, Cream (from Milk)*, Sugar*, Fruit Purees from Concentrate (5.0% Strawberry, 5.0% Raspberry, 5.0% Apricot)*, Fructose*, Concentrated Lemon Juice*, Maize Starch*, Milk Mineral Concentrate*, Natural Flavourings*, Vegetable Concentrates [(Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate*, (Strawberry), Blackcarrot Concentrate* (Raspberry), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate* (Apricot)], Vitamin D3†, *Naturally Sourced Ingredients, †Fortified with Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 393kJ / 93kcal Fat 2.9g of which Saturates 1.9g Carbohydrate 11.1g of which Sugars 10.6g Protein 5.7g Salt 0.1g Calcium 143mg (18% RI**) Vitamin D 0.91µg (18% RI**) **Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal) -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019