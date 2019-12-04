Munch Bunch Squashum Strawberry Yogurt Drink 6 X90g

- Energy237kJ 56kcal3%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ
Product Description
- Low fat Fermented Milk Drink with Strawberry Puree
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter
- Good to remember
- Munch Bunch Yogurt Drink is:
- A source of calcium and essential** proteins
- Made with fruit puree
- ***calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth.
- Catch'em and squash'em
- Fruity & dairy goodness-too good to let go!
- So go on, round'em up and squeeze'em out.
- Naturally, they're bursting to be caught.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Bottles not to be sold separately
- With calcium and vitamin D
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 540g
- Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
- A source of calcium and essential proteins
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk 59.0%, Water, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose Cultures, Strawberry Puree 1%, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Thickener: Pectin, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Use by: see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Nestlé,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- Nestlé Consumer Services,
- Tel: 0800 00 00 30 (UK) 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Lactalis Nestle Chilled Dairy U.K.,
- 60 High St,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Net Contents
6 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g Portion
|% RI Per Portion*
|Energy
|262kJ
|237kJ
|3%
|-
|62kcal
|56kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.9g
|1%
|of which: saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|9.7g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|10.7g
|9.6g
|11%
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.3g
|5%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|Calcium (%RI**)
|150.0mg (19%)
|135.0mg
|17%
|Vitamin D (%RI**)
|0.9µg (18%)
|0.8µg
|16%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake (RI)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019