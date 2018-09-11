Ski Variety Fruit Yogurt 4X120g

Yummie
I really love these SKI fruit pieces Just wish that there where more flavours
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kcal
Strawberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Strawberry (9%), Sugar, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vegetable Concentrate (Carrot), Thickener (Guar Gum), Milk Mineral Concentrate, Raspberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Raspberry (10%) (Raspberries, Concentrated Raspberry Puree), Sugar, Rice Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Beetroot Concentrate, Thickener (Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Apricot: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Apricot (9%) (Apricot, Concentrated Apricot Puree), Sugar, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Guar Gum), Peach: Low Yogurt (from Milk), Peach (9%) (Peaches, Concentrated Peach Puree), Sugar, Rice Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum)
Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pack
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x 120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|81kcal
|97kcal
|5%
|-
|343kJ
|412kJ
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.0g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|1.6g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|13.9g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|11.3g
|13.6g
|15%
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.8g
|8%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|3%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*per serving
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020