Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4X120g

Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4X120g
£ 1.00
£0.21/100g
Each 120g pot contains
  • Energy421kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat yogurt with fruit puree
  • It's good to remember
  • Ski Yogurts are made with all natural ingredients and are low in fat
  • Pots not to be sold separately
  • All natural ingredients
  • Low fat
  • Free from artificials
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate (2.5%), Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Beetroot Red Concentrate, Thickener (Guar Gum), Raspberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Raspberry Puree from Concentrate (2.5%), Rice Starch, Beetroot Red Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • www.skidairy.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving% RI*
Energy83kcal100kcal5%
-351kJ421kJ
Fat2.6g3.2g5%
of which: saturates1.8g2.2g11%
Carbohydrate11.6g13.9g5%
of which: sugars11.3g13.6g15%
Protein3.3g4.0g8%
Salt0.1g0.1g2%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*per serving---

