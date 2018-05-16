Ski Smooth Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4X120g

- Energy421kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars13.6g15%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kcal
Product Description
- Low fat yogurt with fruit puree
- It's good to remember
- Ski Yogurts are made with all natural ingredients and are low in fat
- Pots not to be sold separately
- All natural ingredients
- Low fat
- Free from artificials
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate (2.5%), Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Beetroot Red Concentrate, Thickener (Guar Gum), Raspberry: Low Fat Yogurt (from Milk), Sugar, Raspberry Puree from Concentrate (2.5%), Rice Starch, Beetroot Red Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pack
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- www.skidairy.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|83kcal
|100kcal
|5%
|-
|351kJ
|421kJ
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.2g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|1.8g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|13.9g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|11.3g
|13.6g
|15%
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.0g
|8%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*per serving
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019