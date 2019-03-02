Tesco Tripoline Pasta 500G

Great pasta.
One of the best pastas ever. Great texture and very filling. I use it mainly for stir frys. At 50p for a 500g pack the price was very reasonable price. Unfortunately, Tesco have decided to stop stocking it. Typical.
good value for money /looks different but in a good way
this was a substitute but I will be buying it again
Curly tripolene edge goes well with yourfave sauce
Please bring tripolene back. It is a lovely mix of tagliatelle and curly pasta and a very nice texture that I have only found at Tesco