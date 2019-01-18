Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G

I love these olives in brine
I love these green olives in brine. They are a tasty and nutritious addition to mediterranean dishes and salads are great with these and a few chunks of feta cheese. You can use these drained in a variety of dishes from canapes to main meals or starters or just as a snack any time you feel like it. They have a nice colour, texture and taste delicious.
Olives keep me healthy
These bumper jars of olives are perfect for me as I like to keep to a Mediterranean diet, so I consume at least a dozen per day.
Really tasty at too price
Bought for packed lunches. It's tasty and we'll priced.
Nice for the price
Not quite brimming with flavour but we eat a lot of them anyway as a salad ingredient and as a side dish with savoury sandwiches etc
Perfect
These are perfect with salad or I have em as a side to a pepperoni pizza as the salty taste complements soooo good
Thank goodness for these!
These olives are perfect for so many uses and having them ready-pitted and, in a generous jar at an excellent price, I don't bother looking at alternatives any more - these are my first choice.