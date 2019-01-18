By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Pitted Green Olives In Brine 935G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy89kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives in brine.
  • Tesco Pitted Green Olives HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

450g

Net Contents

935g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy593kJ / 144kcal89kJ / 22kcal
Fat15.0g2.3g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt4.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I love these olives in brine

5 stars

I love these green olives in brine. They are a tasty and nutritious addition to mediterranean dishes and salads are great with these and a few chunks of feta cheese. You can use these drained in a variety of dishes from canapes to main meals or starters or just as a snack any time you feel like it. They have a nice colour, texture and taste delicious.

Olives keep me healthy

5 stars

These bumper jars of olives are perfect for me as I like to keep to a Mediterranean diet, so I consume at least a dozen per day.

Really tasty at too price

5 stars

Bought for packed lunches. It's tasty and we'll priced.

Nice for the price

4 stars

Not quite brimming with flavour but we eat a lot of them anyway as a salad ingredient and as a side dish with savoury sandwiches etc

Perfect

5 stars

These are perfect with salad or I have em as a side to a pepperoni pizza as the salty taste complements soooo good

Thank goodness for these!

5 stars

These olives are perfect for so many uses and having them ready-pitted and, in a generous jar at an excellent price, I don't bother looking at alternatives any more - these are my first choice.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sundried Tomato Antipasti 535G

£ 2.50
£0.93/100g

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 0.70
£0.19/100g

Tesco Greek Feta Cheese 200 G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg

Tesco Pitted Black Olives In Brine 935G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here