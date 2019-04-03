By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pitted Black Olives In Brine 935G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Per 15g drained
  • Energy96kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted black olives in brine.
  • Tesco Pitted Black Olives HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • HAND PICKED From Hojiblanca olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pitted Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

450g

Net Contents

935g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drainedPer 15g drained
Energy640kJ / 155kcal96kJ / 23kcal
Fat14.5g2.2g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.3g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein1.3g0.2g
Salt2.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Good produce IF you can get the lid off.....

3 stars

I love these olives just to eat on there own, add to bread or nibble with cheese. would give 5 stars to product. The price is good also. (another 5 stars). My difficulty is getting the lid off. My husband hasn't managed to get the last 2 jars open for me, but his friend after a struggle managed to get into one of the jars. The last jar is still lying on the shelf unopened. I don't want to buy anymore at Tesco so will try somewhere else unless this problem is sorted.

