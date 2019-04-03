Tesco Pitted Black Olives In Brine 935G

Good produce IF you can get the lid off.....
I love these olives just to eat on there own, add to bread or nibble with cheese. would give 5 stars to product. The price is good also. (another 5 stars). My difficulty is getting the lid off. My husband hasn't managed to get the last 2 jars open for me, but his friend after a struggle managed to get into one of the jars. The last jar is still lying on the shelf unopened. I don't want to buy anymore at Tesco so will try somewhere else unless this problem is sorted.