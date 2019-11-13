Tesco Crispy Nutty Seed Bites 200G

Perfect size snack,great flavour .
Really tasty snack,just right size and not too sweet.very nutty flavour,yummy.
Additively scrumptious
Never get rid of them Tesco’s please .. my favourite snack ever !!!! Addictive like mad
Highly recommended
These are amazing. Lovely sweet crunchy mouthfuls, when you're feeling a bit peckish. I can't get enough of them!
SURPRISINGLY EXCELLENT
First time I've been inspired to write a review. These "bites" are a lovely surprise, congratulations. You can even tell yourself they are healthy, kinda...
YUMMY !!!!!!!
Heaven in my mouth
Definitely crispy. Definitely seedy. And most definitely nutty. These are the best snack I have ever had! No word of a lie. The only downside is you can't stop eating them. Thanks Tesco, you have made my snacking experience godly! #bringmemorebitesnow
Too much sugar
These are tasty, moreish and convenient but why do they have so much sugar in them? They are too sweet and would be a great health treat without all the pointless sugar.
Wonderfully addictive but in short supply
Everyone I have introduced these to have found them almost addictive. There was a time when our local Tesco near my offices stocked them and our staff would drain their supplies in days. Now only few stores stock these and none of the branches near where I live or work which is VERY infuriating!!!!
These are very very nice .
I buy these once a month as a treat.
These are absolutely delicious. so crispy and nut
These are absolutely delicious. so crispy and nutty!!