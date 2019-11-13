By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crispy Nutty Seed Bites 200G

5(10)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Nutty Seed Bites 200G
£ 1.29
£0.65/100g
4 bites
  • Energy593kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2197kJ / 527kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy biscuits with sunflower and sesame seeds, currants, peanuts and hazelnuts.
  • Crunchy biscuits with seeds, currants, peanuts and hazelnuts
  • Sesame & Sunflower Oven baked with currants and roasted nuts for extra crunch
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sunflower Seeds (15%), Currants (13%), Glucose Syrup, Peanuts (10%), Sesame Seed (10%), Hazelnut (6%), Oat Flakes, Butter (Milk), Honey, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Whole Milk.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts, wheat and egg. Wheat contains gluten.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 bites (27g)
Energy2197kJ / 527kcal593kJ / 142kcal
Fat31.2g8.4g
Saturates7.0g1.9g
Carbohydrate48.9g13.2g
Sugars32.2g8.7g
Fibre5.0g1.4g
Protein10.1g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect size snack,great flavour .

5 stars

Really tasty snack,just right size and not too sweet.very nutty flavour,yummy.

Additively scrumptious

5 stars

Never get rid of them Tesco’s please .. my favourite snack ever !!!! Addictive like mad

Highly recommended

5 stars

These are amazing. Lovely sweet crunchy mouthfuls, when you're feeling a bit peckish. I can't get enough of them!

SURPRISINGLY EXCELLENT

5 stars

First time I've been inspired to write a review. These "bites" are a lovely surprise, congratulations. You can even tell yourself they are healthy, kinda...

YUMMY !!!!!!!

5 stars

YUMMY !!!!!!!

Heaven in my mouth

5 stars

Definitely crispy. Definitely seedy. And most definitely nutty. These are the best snack I have ever had! No word of a lie. The only downside is you can't stop eating them. Thanks Tesco, you have made my snacking experience godly! #bringmemorebitesnow

Too much sugar

3 stars

These are tasty, moreish and convenient but why do they have so much sugar in them? They are too sweet and would be a great health treat without all the pointless sugar.

Wonderfully addictive but in short supply

5 stars

Everyone I have introduced these to have found them almost addictive. There was a time when our local Tesco near my offices stocked them and our staff would drain their supplies in days. Now only few stores stock these and none of the branches near where I live or work which is VERY infuriating!!!!

These are very very nice .

5 stars

I buy these once a month as a treat.

These are absolutely delicious. so crispy and nut

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious. so crispy and nutty!!

Usually bought next

Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Minis 6 Bags 118.8G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G

£ 0.30
£0.10/100g

Tesco Oat & Honey Granola Bars 6 Pack 180G

£ 0.89
£0.49/100g

Mcvitie's Unicorn Gems 6 X 23G 138G

£ 1.00
£0.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here