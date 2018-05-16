By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bakoma Sour Cream 18% Fat 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Soured Cream 18% Fat (thermised)
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Cream, Stabilisers: Modified Corn Starch, Pectin

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep at temperature +2 °-+6°CUse By and batch No.: See lid

Name and address

  • Bakoma Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Połczyńska 97A,
  • 01-303 Warszawa.

Return to

  • www.bakoma.pl

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 779 kJ/
-189 kcal
Fat 18,0 g
of which saturated fatty acids10,8 g
Carbohydrate 4,4 g
of which sugar3,6 g
Protein 2,3 g
Salt 0,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

