Bakoma Sour Cream 18% Fat 175G

Product Description
- Soured Cream 18% Fat (thermised)
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Cream, Stabilisers: Modified Corn Starch, Pectin
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep at temperature +2 °-+6°CUse By and batch No.: See lid
Name and address
- Bakoma Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Połczyńska 97A,
- 01-303 Warszawa.
Return to
- www.bakoma.pl
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|779 kJ/
|-
|189 kcal
|Fat
|18,0 g
|of which saturated fatty acids
|10,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,4 g
|of which sugar
|3,6 g
|Protein
|2,3 g
|Salt
|0,1 g
