By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Energizer A23 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Energizer A23 2 Pack
£ 4.50
£2.25/each

Product Description

  • A23/E23A Alkaline Battery
  • Energizer batteries
  • High quality
  • Used in a range of devices
  • - 1-pack of Energizer® A23 Miniature Alkaline Batteries
  • - Delivers long-lasting, dependable power to your gadgets
  • - Energizer® Miniature Alkaline Specialty Batteries are built to meet the requirements of your battery-operated devices
  • - Holds power for up to three years in storage, so it's ready when you need it
  • - Appropriate for a variety of devices, including cameras, calculators, wireless headsets, and medical equipment
  • - Cell size: A23; Type: Miniature Alkaline; Volt: 12.0
  • - Replacement for: 1181A, A23BP, DL21, DL23, MN-21B, MN21, V23GA.
  • Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Never miss capturing a moment: Energizer® Photo Batteries deliver precise, long-lasting performance to your camera and photo equipment.
  • *Based on scan sales.
  • E23A 12V
  • GP23A. LRV08
  • MN21. V23GA
  • Alkaline

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Insert correctly (+/-). Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage.
  • Keep away from children.

Name and address

  • Energizer®,
  • TSA 35555,
  • 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Energizer® Consumer Service,
  • TSA 35555,
  • 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
  • France.

Net Contents

2 x Alkaline Battery

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Insert correctly (+/-). Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage. Keep away from children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here