Daddies Tomato Ketchup 400G

Product Description
- Tomato Ketchup
- Full of flavour
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (125g per 100g Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate, Spice Extract
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 8 weeks.Best before date: see cap.
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 26
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx,
- UB4 8AL.
- UK Careline 0800 072 4090
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- www.daddies.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|470kJ
|71kJ
|-
|111kcal
|17kcal
|Fat
|Trace
|Trace
|saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|4.1g
|sugars
|24.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.2g
|- of which
|-
|-
|Servings per bottle - 26
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.