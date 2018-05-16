We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Daddies Tomato Ketchup 400G

Daddies Tomato Ketchup 400G
£1.39
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup
  • Full of flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (125g per 100g Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Preservative - Potassium Sorbate, Spice Extract

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 8 weeks.Best before date: see cap.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 26

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.daddies.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy470kJ71kJ
-111kcal17kcal
FatTraceTrace
saturatesTraceTrace
Carbohydrate27.0g4.1g
sugars24.0g3.6g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt1.5g0.2g
- of which--
Servings per bottle - 26--
