Cornish Rattler Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle
Product Description
- Cornish Cloudy Cyder
- For more information on Healeys Cyders visit www.HealeysCyder.co.uk
- Want a bottle with bite? Named after the feisty Cornish Rattler Apple and blended with Healeys know-how, our Rattler Cyder has the crisp, fresh flavour you crave.
- Joe & Sam Healey
- (Natural apple settlement may occur).
- Made from a blend of cyder apples
- Chill it, sip it, love it
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Alcohol Units
3
ABV
6% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Name and address
- Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm,
- Penhallow,
- Cornwall,
- TR4 9LW.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
