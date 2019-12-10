By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cornish Rattler Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cornish Cloudy Cyder
  • For more information on Healeys Cyders visit www.HealeysCyder.co.uk
  • Want a bottle with bite? Named after the feisty Cornish Rattler Apple and blended with Healeys know-how, our Rattler Cyder has the crisp, fresh flavour you crave.
  • Joe & Sam Healey
  • (Natural apple settlement may occur).
  • Made from a blend of cyder apples
  • Chill it, sip it, love it
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

3

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm,
  • Penhallow,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR4 9LW.

Return to

  • Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm,
  • Penhallow,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR4 9LW.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

