Tesco Organic Courgettes 3 Pack

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Courgettes 3 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Information

Ingredients

Courgette

Storage

Keep refridgerated. Wash before use

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, France, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Spain

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA typical 100g containsA typical 100g contains
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
Sugars1.7g1.7g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein1.8g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C21mg (26%NRV)21mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid52µg (26%NRV)52µg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Just as expected

5 stars

Perfect condition and quality.

One for the price of three

1 stars

Absolutely tiny. Organic items can sometimes be a little bit smaller, but these should never have made it to the shelves.

