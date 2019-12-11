By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mrs Elswood Sandwich Slices Cucumbers 540G

5(1)Write a review
Mrs Elswood Sandwich Slices Cucumbers 540G
£ 1.40
£0.45/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweet Cucumber Sandwich Slices Pickled
  • Freshly packed
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

Cucumbers, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour E101

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Once removed, do not return cucumbers back into jar. For Best Before End See Lid

Produce of

Produced in Holland

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Rowdell Road,
  • Northolt,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Rowdell Road,
  • Northolt,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.
  • www.empirebespokefoods.com

Drained weight

310g

Net Contents

540g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy KJ176KJ
Kcal41Kcal
Fat 0.2g
Of which saturates nil
Carbohydrate 9.3g
Of which sugars 9.3g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet and crunchy

5 stars

These are delicious in a sandwich, or with salad. They are sweet and crunchy. Just adds flavour to whatever you have them with.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pickled Silverskin Onions 440G

£ 0.50
£0.23/100g

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Haywards Piccalilli 400G

£ 1.90
£0.48/100g

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here