Mrs Elswood Sandwich Slices Cucumbers 540G

Sweet and crunchy
These are delicious in a sandwich, or with salad. They are sweet and crunchy. Just adds flavour to whatever you have them with.
Cucumbers, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Colour E101
After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Once removed, do not return cucumbers back into jar. For Best Before End See Lid
Produced in Holland
310g
540g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy KJ
|176KJ
|Kcal
|41Kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which saturates
|nil
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|Of which sugars
|9.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
