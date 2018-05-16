By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Sport Raspberry 4X500ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lucozade Sport Raspberry 4X500ml
£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Raspberry Flavour Isotonic Drink With Sugars And Sweeteners
  • Unlock your body's potential with Lucozade Sport. Your performance partner for sports and exercise.
  • Lucozade Sport Raspberry is a flavoured isotonic sports drink specifically formulated to provide carbohydrates and electrolytes to enhance hydration and help maintain performance during prolonged endurance exercise.
  • It is the perfect performance partner when you are pushing the limits of your endurance. We have also added Vitamin B3 to help your body’s normal energy release, and Vitamins B5, B6 & B12 to help keep you from feeling tired.
  • The easy to open, sports cap delivers great tasting refreshment when you need it most.
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Extract of Black Carrot, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings, Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12)

Storage

Best Before End on cap or top of bottle. Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink this if you’re an adult who trains or takes part in sport. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • How to get in touch:
  • Write to us:
  • Consumer Care,
  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA
  • Phone us: UK 0800 096 3666
  • ROI 1800 989 488
  • Visit us at our website: www.lucozadesport.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 500ml bottle%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal118/27590/135
Carbohydrate, g6.432.0
of which sugars, g3.618.0
Salt, g0.130.63
Niacin, mg0.5432.7217
Vitamin B6, mg0.0530.2417
Vitamin B12, µg0.0930.4317
Pantothenic Acid, mg0.2031.0217
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Lucozade Sport Orange 4X500ml

£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml

Lucozade Sport Fruit Punch 4X500ml

£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml

Lucozade Sport Passion Fruit & Mango 4X500ml

£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml

Highland Spring Still Water 12 X 500Ml

£ 3.00
£0.05/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here