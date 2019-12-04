By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest* Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon

Tesco Finest* Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon
£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

2 rashers of bacon
  • Energy401kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1336kJ / 323kcal

Product Description

  • Oak and beech smoked, dry cured rindless streaky bacon rashers.
  • Our Tesco finest* dry cure bacon comes from British outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. It was developed for us by experts who first began dry curing pork in Waberthwaite, Cumbria back in 1828. Nearly 200 years later, it’s still cured by hand following the same method to bring out the rich flavour before air drying for a meaty texture.
  • *Traditionally dry cured by hand for a meaty texture and rich flavour then smoked with oak and beech chips.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Prepared from 105g of Pork per 100g of Bacon.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn ocassionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1336kJ / 323kcal401kJ / 97kcal
Fat27.3g8.2g
Saturates8.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt2.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Best bacon ever

5 stars

Yhis bacon is beautiful, your mouth will water as soon as you smell it cooking. Well worth paying alittle extra for, cooks clean, no watery residue Lovely!!

Too salty

3 stars

This used to be delicious and certainly deserved the 'finest' label. Unfortunately the last few packs we've had all that can be tasted is salt. I'm sticking with it and keeping my fingers crossed that it is just a temporary blip. :-(

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent flavour, good pack size, definitely added to favourites. Note that altogh this is listed just as "Smoked" it is, in fact, oak and beech smoked and father special,

Truly the finest.

5 stars

This really is the best streaky bacon you can buy. I have tried many but this has the best flavour, it is cut to just the right thickness and it crisps up lovely.

Have tried lots of other streaky bacons... but non

5 stars

Have tried lots of other streaky bacons... but none come close to this. Doesn't produce a lot of liquid when cooking, and turns into a tasty crispy addition to my cooked breakfast or bacon sarnie.

CHEW CHEW CHEW

1 stars

Like rubber. I know how to cook streaky bacon. This bacon was Chew chew chew. This was NOT like M & S. Will not buy it again. However I shall put the remaining packet, which is now in the freezer on my Turkey at Christmas.

Changed from 22 rashers to 16

3 stars

Used to buy this a lot but now they have sliced the rashers thicker so now there is only 16 instead of the old 22. I like my rashers thinner , especially when there is quite a lot of fat on the rashers.

