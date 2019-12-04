Tesco Finest* Smoked Dry Cure Streaky Bacon

Best bacon ever
Yhis bacon is beautiful, your mouth will water as soon as you smell it cooking. Well worth paying alittle extra for, cooks clean, no watery residue Lovely!!
Too salty
This used to be delicious and certainly deserved the 'finest' label. Unfortunately the last few packs we've had all that can be tasted is salt. I'm sticking with it and keeping my fingers crossed that it is just a temporary blip. :-(
Excellent
Excellent flavour, good pack size, definitely added to favourites. Note that altogh this is listed just as "Smoked" it is, in fact, oak and beech smoked and father special,
Truly the finest.
This really is the best streaky bacon you can buy. I have tried many but this has the best flavour, it is cut to just the right thickness and it crisps up lovely.
Have tried lots of other streaky bacons... but non
Have tried lots of other streaky bacons... but none come close to this. Doesn't produce a lot of liquid when cooking, and turns into a tasty crispy addition to my cooked breakfast or bacon sarnie.
CHEW CHEW CHEW
Like rubber. I know how to cook streaky bacon. This bacon was Chew chew chew. This was NOT like M & S. Will not buy it again. However I shall put the remaining packet, which is now in the freezer on my Turkey at Christmas.
Changed from 22 rashers to 16
Used to buy this a lot but now they have sliced the rashers thicker so now there is only 16 instead of the old 22. I like my rashers thinner , especially when there is quite a lot of fat on the rashers.