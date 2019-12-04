Tesco Finest* Unsmoked Dry Cure Streaky

Baffled
The worst bacon I have ever eaten. Smelled like Mothballs and tasted like Mothballs. Very strange ? Will never buy Tesco bacon again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 294kcal
Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Prepared from 105g of Pork per 100g of Bacon.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
8 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1220kJ / 294kcal
|366kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.7g
|5.3g
|Salt
|2.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
|Pack contains 6 servings.
