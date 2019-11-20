Tesco Organic Beef Steak Mince 15% Fat 500G

- Energy1089kJ 262kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Beef mince 15% fat.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Typical percentage fat content under 15% Typical percentage collagen / meat protein ratio under 15% Organically Reared. Our Organic beef comes from farms which are audited by one of the organic farm bodies. Organic beef farmers only feed their cattle organic cereals and manage their pasture land without using artificial fertilisers and pesticides.
- Full of flavour and finely ground for tenderness
- Typical percentage fat content under 15%.
- Typical percentage collagen / meat protein ratio under 15%.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organic
- 15% fat
- From organic farms
- Full of flavour and finely ground for tenderness
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 4-6 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Made from fresh and frozen meat.
Produce of
Minced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
Slaughtered and minced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|871kJ / 209kcal
|1089kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.7g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
