By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tiptree Hot Gooseberry Chutney 230G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tiptree Hot Gooseberry Chutney 230G
£ 2.30
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hot Gooseberry Chutney
  • Finest Condiments Fruit Growers & Preservers Since 1885

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Gooseberries (25%), Wine Vinegar, Red Currants, Spices, Salt

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

230g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1116 kJ/263 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate63g
of which sugars62g
Protein0g
Salt0.16g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Sweet Tomato & Birds Eye Chilli Chutney 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Mango Apricot & Coriander Chutney 310G

£ 1.50
£0.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here