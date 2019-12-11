By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Garlic Peri Peri Sauce 125G

Nando's Garlic Peri Peri Sauce 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Sauce Garlic
  • Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Garlic is many things, but it isn't subtle. Just like this sauce, a blend of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) with its sweet waves of garlicky goodness. If you're on a first date, pour this on both your plates. You'll thank us later.
  • Chilli rating - medium
  • No looking back
  • Shared with love
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial colours, preservatives or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (11%), Salt, Lemon Puree (5%), Garlic Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • This sauce was made for pouring, dipping cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
  • Shake Before Use

Number of uses

Serving per bottle: 6, Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy 206 kJ /41 kJ /
-49 kcal10 kcal
Fat 3g0.6g
saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.2g0.8g
sugars 4.1g0.8g
Protein 0.8g0.2g
Salt 5.1g1g
of which--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

