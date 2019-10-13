Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G

i liked it.!! nice tasting meat.
i liked it.!! nice tasting meat.
great mince.
this is the best mince by far,always buy this one meaty and great texture doesnt smell when cooking off and all the family like it.
good quality mince
i was very dissapointed, when i got it, i had to eat on the same day. this isnt the first time. but on the positive side, its good quality mince. just a shame that the shopper wasnt reading sell by dates. i rely on home delivery as im unable to do it myself
this was the worst mince and nothing like aberdeen
this was the worst mince and nothing like aberdeen steak mince i have bought elsewhere in the past ..i cooked in oven the normal way ..it was very stringy texture and taste not pleasant at all ..even the look of it before i cooked was off putting ..a very pale colour ..will not buy this again
excellent product
Best Mince you can buy good flavour and texture proper meat taste
Superior
Superior mince,always buy this
Yum
Really good quality product, just what you would expect from Tesco Finest. Perhaps not the most tender when quick cooked, but still very tasty. It works really well on a low long slow cook!