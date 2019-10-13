Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus beef steak mince 15% fat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
  • Typically 15% fat. Tender British beef selected for its rich, full flavour.
  • We know how important quality, origin and animal welfare standards are when it comes to meat. So we source our Finest beef from trusted British farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Typically 15% fat
  • Tender British beef selected for its rich, full flavour
  • 100% British beef
  • Made from fresh and frozen meat
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Typical percentage Fat content under 15%, Typical percentage Collagen/Meat Protein ratio under 15%

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Minced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy871kJ / 209kcal1089kJ / 262kcal
Fat14.5g18.1g
Saturates6.5g8.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.7g24.6g
Salt0.25g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

i liked it.!! nice tasting meat.

i liked it.!! nice tasting meat.

great mince.

this is the best mince by far,always buy this one meaty and great texture doesnt smell when cooking off and all the family like it.

good quality mince

i was very dissapointed, when i got it, i had to eat on the same day. this isnt the first time. but on the positive side, its good quality mince. just a shame that the shopper wasnt reading sell by dates. i rely on home delivery as im unable to do it myself

this was the worst mince and nothing like aberdeen

this was the worst mince and nothing like aberdeen steak mince i have bought elsewhere in the past ..i cooked in oven the normal way ..it was very stringy texture and taste not pleasant at all ..even the look of it before i cooked was off putting ..a very pale colour ..will not buy this again

excellent product

Best Mince you can buy good flavour and texture proper meat taste

Superior

Superior mince,always buy this

Yum

Really good quality product, just what you would expect from Tesco Finest. Perhaps not the most tender when quick cooked, but still very tasty. It works really well on a low long slow cook!

