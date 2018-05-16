By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Anusol Suppositories 12S

No ratings yetWrite a review
Anusol Suppositories 12S
£ 4.20
£0.35/each

Product Description

  • Suppositories
  • 3 Way Action
  • Shrinks piles
  • Relieves discomfort
  • Soothes itching
  • Anusol Suppositories provide targeted soothing relief from the discomfort of internal piles (haemorrdoids), fissures and anal itching.
  • They contain active ingredients that soothe itching, shrink piles and prevent bacterial growth which can promote healing.
  • Internal relief
  • Delivers medication right where it's needed

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Each suppository contains Zinc Oxide 296 mg, Bismuth Subgallate 59 mg, Balsam Peru 49 mg and Bismuth Oxide 24mg, They also contain Hard Fat, Kaolin Light, Titanium Dioxide (E171) and Miglyol 812

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Topical use only. Insert one suppository into the back passage at night, in the morning and after each bowel movement. Not recommended for children. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, only use this medicine on the advice of your doctor.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Do not take orally. Do not store above 25°C.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Premier House,
  • Shearway Business Park,
  • Pent Road,
  • Folkestone,

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Premier House,
  • Shearway Business Park,
  • Pent Road,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 4RJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

12 x Suppositories

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not take orally. Do not store above 25°C.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Andrex Classic Clean Washlets 40 Refill Wipes

£ 1.50
£3.75/100sheet

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Andrex Toilet Tissue 9 Roll Quilts

£ 5.75
£0.40/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here