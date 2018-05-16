Anusol Suppositories 12S

Product Description
- Suppositories
- 3 Way Action
- Shrinks piles
- Relieves discomfort
- Soothes itching
- Anusol Suppositories provide targeted soothing relief from the discomfort of internal piles (haemorrdoids), fissures and anal itching.
- They contain active ingredients that soothe itching, shrink piles and prevent bacterial growth which can promote healing.
- Internal relief
- Delivers medication right where it's needed
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Each suppository contains Zinc Oxide 296 mg, Bismuth Subgallate 59 mg, Balsam Peru 49 mg and Bismuth Oxide 24mg, They also contain Hard Fat, Kaolin Light, Titanium Dioxide (E171) and Miglyol 812
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Topical use only. Insert one suppository into the back passage at night, in the morning and after each bowel movement. Not recommended for children. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, only use this medicine on the advice of your doctor.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not take orally. Do not store above 25°C.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Premier House,
- Shearway Business Park,
- Pent Road,
- Folkestone,
Net Contents
12 x Suppositories
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not take orally. Do not store above 25°C.
