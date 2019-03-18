Finest Rump Steak Small

Please don’t waste your money buying these!
Just cooked two of these steaks as a treat for my husband and I and we both wish I hadn’t bothered! Both steaks were so chewy they were actually inedible and I had to throw mine in the bin! I bought two similar cuts of meat a few weeks ago from another supermarket which I cooked in the same way and they were delicious. Very disappointing!
Very Disappointed
I was very disappointed by the way this meat was cut. The taste was fine and it was grilled to be medium/rare. The parts I could eat were lovely but it was hideously sinewy in parts making those parts (about a third of the whole piece) inedible. Shame!
Awful
I purchased this product today and was extremely disappointed. It was largely inedible as was 50% gristle.
Excellent!
Well trimmed,. this really looks like the product photo! It's amazing how big such a portion is if all the fat has been trimmed off in advance. Superb taste and very tender. I buy this all the time, and I have never had a bad piece yet. It may seem expensive but it's really worth it. Well done Tesco!