Finest Rump Steak Small

2(4)Write a review
£ 5.22
£19.00/kg
  • Energy1814kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.3g
    36%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus beef rump steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • *Matured for 28 days for succulence and rich flavour. A tender cut of British beef.
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • Matured for 28 days for succulence and rich flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
6-10 mins
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly. If cooked rare these is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Important:
  • Remove all packaging before defrosting and cooking
  • Security Protected

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (250g)
Energy726kJ / 174kcal1814kJ / 434kcal
Fat10.1g25.3g
Saturates4.3g10.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.7g51.8g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Please don’t waste your money buying these!

1 stars

Just cooked two of these steaks as a treat for my husband and I and we both wish I hadn’t bothered! Both steaks were so chewy they were actually inedible and I had to throw mine in the bin! I bought two similar cuts of meat a few weeks ago from another supermarket which I cooked in the same way and they were delicious. Very disappointing!

Very Disappointed

1 stars

I was very disappointed by the way this meat was cut. The taste was fine and it was grilled to be medium/rare. The parts I could eat were lovely but it was hideously sinewy in parts making those parts (about a third of the whole piece) inedible. Shame!

Awful

1 stars

I purchased this product today and was extremely disappointed. It was largely inedible as was 50% gristle.

Excellent!

5 stars

Well trimmed,. this really looks like the product photo! It's amazing how big such a portion is if all the fat has been trimmed off in advance. Superb taste and very tender. I buy this all the time, and I have never had a bad piece yet. It may seem expensive but it's really worth it. Well done Tesco!

