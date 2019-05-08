Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Mousse 100G

Scrummy and rich. As another reviewer already note
Scrummy and rich. As another reviewer already noted, it's not Vegetarian as it contains beef gelatine, which might not be obvious, so I wanted to highlight this for people who are Veggie.
It is a delicious smooth chocolate dessert either on its own or with cream or. I like it with tinned pears it makes a refreshing after dinner treat.
Beef Mousse
Beware! This is NOT suitable for vegetarians.
Choc tastic
Lovely chocolate flavour but all the red food labels remind you it's not an everyday treat. Nice texture and about the right size helping.