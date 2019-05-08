By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Mousse 100G
£ 0.80
One pot (100g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian Chocolate Mousse.
  • Rich and Indulgent. Made with West Country cream. The best chocolate mousse is all about the quality of the ingredients. This one is made by experts in Devon using West Country whipping cream and rich dark Belgian chocolate.
  • A rich mousse made with West Country cream and intense dark Belgian chocolate.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk) (25%), Chocolate (25%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1188kJ / 285kcal1188kJ / 285kcal
Fat18.2g18.2g
Saturates11.6g11.6g
Carbohydrate23.9g23.9g
Sugars23.0g23.0g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein6.2g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Scrummy and rich. As another reviewer already note

5 stars

Scrummy and rich. As another reviewer already noted, it's not Vegetarian as it contains beef gelatine, which might not be obvious, so I wanted to highlight this for people who are Veggie.

It is a delicious smooth chocolate dessert either

5 stars

It is a delicious smooth chocolate dessert either on its own or with cream or. I like it with tinned pears it makes a refreshing after dinner treat.

Beef Mousse

1 stars

Beware! This is NOT suitable for vegetarians.

Choc tastic

4 stars

Lovely chocolate flavour but all the red food labels remind you it's not an everyday treat. Nice texture and about the right size helping.

