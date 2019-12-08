By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Lamb Mince 20% Fat 500G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco British Lamb Mince 20% Fat 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
  • Energy1273kJ 307kcal
    15%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates11.9g
    60%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • British lamb mince 20% fat.
  • Lamb Mince 20% Fat From Trusted Farms
  • Juicy and flavoursome select cuts, finely ground for tenderness
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 6-8 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Minced and Packed in the U.K., Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy1018kJ / 245kcal1273kJ / 307kcal
Fat19.8g24.8g
Saturates9.5g11.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.8g21.0g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Old meat

2 stars

Use by date was one day after I purchased it but when I ordered it you said 3+days?? So now it's gone off and I am out of pocket. Will be asking for a full refund.

Great for a lighter shepherds pie

5 stars

Lean and easy to cook. Heat this up add onion, carrots, frozen baby broad beans and a tin of tesco garden peas. Stir in a good teaspoon of marmite or an oxo cube. Put in ovenproof dish cover with mashed potato fork over the top and bake in the oven for a crispy top. This lamb mince is lighter for those dishes when beef is too strong.

Usually bought next

Tesco Aubergine Each

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

£ 3.70
£4.94/kg

Tesco White Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G

£ 0.75
£1.95/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here