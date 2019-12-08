Tesco British Lamb Mince 20% Fat 500G

Old meat
Use by date was one day after I purchased it but when I ordered it you said 3+days?? So now it's gone off and I am out of pocket. Will be asking for a full refund.
Great for a lighter shepherds pie
Lean and easy to cook. Heat this up add onion, carrots, frozen baby broad beans and a tin of tesco garden peas. Stir in a good teaspoon of marmite or an oxo cube. Put in ovenproof dish cover with mashed potato fork over the top and bake in the oven for a crispy top. This lamb mince is lighter for those dishes when beef is too strong.