By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Caramel Crunch Biscuit Bar 9 Pack

4.3(6)Write a review
Tesco Caramel Crunch Biscuit Bar 9 Pack
£ 0.89
£0.47/100g
Per bar
  • Energy432kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2055kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuit bar topped with caramel and fully coated in milk chocolate.
  • Tesco 9 Caramel Crunch Bars SHORTCAKE BISCUIT. Crunchy biscuit with gooey caramel, smothered in smooth milk chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits the traditional way for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation, they take classic recipes and make them the best they can be.
  • SHORTCAKE BISCUIT. Crunchy biscuit with gooey caramel, smothered in smooth milk chocolate. Our bakers have been making biscuits the traditional way for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation, they take classic recipes and make them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 189G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Milk Chocolate (37%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel (22%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Mango Kernel Fat, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Sal Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Caramel contains: Invert Sugar Syrup Blend (Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt), Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

189g e (9x21g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2055kJ / 490kcal432kJ / 103kcal
Fat22.3g4.7g
Saturates12.6g2.7g
Carbohydrate66.4g13.9g
Sugars42.2g8.9g
Fibre1.6g0.3g
Protein5.2g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 9 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy

5 stars

Really tasty! The biscuit is nice and buttery with the perfect amount of caramel and chocolate. Better then the branded ones.

These are yummy, you need to buy these biscuits as

5 stars

These are yummy, you need to buy these biscuits as part of a good weekly shop

Love them

5 stars

Love the taste and great value

Lovely must have every day

5 stars

Lovely must have every day

Not a good enough substitute for "Tesco Chewy Cara

1 stars

Not a good enough substitute for "Tesco Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuit 8Pk 224G" Not even close

Great value

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

My kids love this

Usually bought next

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G

£ 0.89
£0.52/100g

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

£ 0.89
£0.37/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here