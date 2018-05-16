By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Savours Salt & Black Pepper Bakes 200G

image 1 of Jacobs Savours Salt & Black Pepper Bakes 200G
£ 1.19
£0.60/100g

New

Each cracker (6.1g) contains
  • Energy119 kJ 28 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Flavoured Crackers
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Jacob's Savours, baked wheat crackers flavoured with delicious ingredients for a tasty snack.
  • Crackers for snacking
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Black Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before see base of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 32

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (6.1g)
Energy (kJ)1952119
(kcal)46528
Fat 16.6g1.0g
of which Saturates7.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate 67.5g4.1g
of which Sugars1.4g0.1g
Fibre 4.0g0.2g
Protein 9.2g0.6g
Salt1.4g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 32--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

