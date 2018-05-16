Product Description
- Thimble & Needle Threaders
- Korbond Thimble & Needle Threaders are essential tools for any hand sewer. The steel thimble (size 10) is perfect for protecting your finger when sewing. The needle threaders are a device used to help pull thread through the eye of a needle.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Use the thimble to assist the needle through the fabric, especially heavier fabrics such as denim or leather. The thimble will assist and protect your finger when pushing through and when pulling the needle out of the opposite side of the material.
- Select a needle with a large enough eye for the yarn you are using. Take the needle threader and push the wire loop through the eye of the needle. Thread your yarn through the opened loop of the threader. Then gently pull the threader back through the eye of the needle. The thread will follow, leaving your needle successfully threaded and ready to commence stitching.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
Return to
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
