Product Description
- Hook & Loop Iron On 2cm x 50cm
- Please check Korbond website for further details on timing charts for specific fabrics.
- Korbond Iron On Hook & Loop allows for quick and easy application with no sewing required. Ideal for use on home furnishings and upholstery items or as an alternative fastening to buttons or zips on clothing.
- Quick and easy sew free solution
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Position the desired length of hook or loop on to the first piece of fabric. Ensure the adhesive side is against the fabric.
- Set iron to a low temperature.
- Secure tape in place with pins.
- Carefully turn fabric over and iron, pressing firmly for approx 12 seconds. Do not use iron directly on the hook or loop.
- Repeat process with the second piece of fabric. Ensure the hook or loop is correctly aligned.
- Allow minimum of 5 minutes to cool before checking bond. Ensure both sections are firmly bonded to fabric before use.
- Care Instructions:
- Korbond Iron On Hook & Loop is dry clean only.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Korbond Group,
- 2, The Mallard Business Park,
- Trent Road,
- Grantham,
- Lincolnshire,
- NG31 7XQ.
Return to
- For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
- Alternatively call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
