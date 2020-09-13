Tesco Organic Cherry On The Vine Tomatoes 250G

Refreshing and juicy
Very tasty. Went perfectly with my turkey salad sandwiches, ham and mash, cheese and crackers plus lovely to eat one on it's own.
Great flavour, keep a long time and we love 'em!
Great flavour, keep a long time and we love 'em!
So delicious...
These are the nicest tomatoes I've ever had. Lovely and sweet, excellent flavour and no pesticides!
So tasty and juicy. Great to pop in your mouth whe
So tasty and juicy. Great to pop in your mouth when peckish.
Love these cherry tomatoes, nice and firm, full o
Love these cherry tomatoes, nice and firm, full of flavour and as the other reviewer stated smell and taste just like home grown. Will definitely buy again
improving product
good item and easy to find
Absolutely Delicious
Delicious, lovely colour, great size for salads , tastes and smells just like homegrown tomatoes.