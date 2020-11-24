French's Classic Yellow Mustard 397G

Product Description
- Classic Yellow Mustard
- We promise
- Real ingredients
- Great taste
- Our community
- For quick & easy recipes full of flavour, visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
- We love our communities. For more details on the French's Promise, please visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
- America's favourite mustard*
- * Based on 2015 Euromonitor International value sales data
- Free from artificial colours & preservatives
- Kosher
- Pack size: 397G
Information
Ingredients
Spirit Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Flavouring, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated for best flavour.Best Before: See Bottle.
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before using
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Excellence Ltd,
- 43 Baldoyle Industrial Estate,
- Dublin 13,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Excellence Ltd,
- 43 Baldoyle Industrial Estate,
- Dublin 13,
- Ireland.
- Phone: 0035318323300
- Fax: 0035318323584
- Contact Info@excellence.ie
- Web: www.excellence.ie
Net Contents
397g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|300 kJ/72 kcal
|Fat
|3.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6 g
|of which sugars
|0.9 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|Salt
|2.8 g
