French's Classic Yellow Mustard 397G

£ 1.80
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • Classic Yellow Mustard
  • We promise
  • Real ingredients
  • Great taste
  • Our community
  • For quick & easy recipes full of flavour, visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
  • We love our communities. For more details on the French's Promise, please visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
  • America's favourite mustard*
  • * Based on 2015 Euromonitor International value sales data
  • Free from artificial colours & preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 397G

Information

Ingredients

Spirit Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Flavouring, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated for best flavour.Best Before: See Bottle.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before using

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Excellence Ltd,
  • 43 Baldoyle Industrial Estate,
  • Dublin 13,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Phone: 0035318323300
  • Fax: 0035318323584
  • Contact Info@excellence.ie
  • Web: www.excellence.ie

Net Contents

397g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy300 kJ/72 kcal
Fat3.9 g
of which saturates0.8 g
Carbohydrate1.6 g
of which sugars0.9 g
Fibre2.7 g
Protein4.2 g
Salt2.8 g

