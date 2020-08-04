Product Description
- 'Tiptree' Brown Sauce
- A rich fruity brown sauce made using a traditional recipe from the 1850's. The thick sauce has a tangy but smoky flavour, a real 'home made' feel.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products
- Suitable for vegans
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Sugar, Treacle, Barley Malt Vinegar, Wine Vinegar, Apples, Sultanas, Oranges, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Tamarind, Lemon Juice, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Made in Tiptree, England
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
Name and address
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree,
- Essex.,
- CO5 0RF.
Return to
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree,
- Essex.,
- CO5 0RF.
- UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
- www.tiptree.com
Net Contents
310g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|811 kJ
|-
|191 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|of which sugars
|40g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.4g
