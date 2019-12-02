Tesco Finest Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

YUK
Disgusting don't, waste your money I had one mouthful and throw it away.
Tasted amazing tbh
Delicious!!
So tasty. I will be putting this in my shopping basket every week
Very disappointing. Had no flavour and sauce runny. It was missing something. Will not buy again.
Gloopy, slimy pasta with an over seasoned sauce. Not finest in my opinion. Will not buy it again
Tasteless and sloppy.
My son bought this for me. It was absolutely disgusting. It had a really sloppy consistency and was completely tasteless! Far more runny sauce than spaghetti. Don't buy it. Make your own!!
so so
Not bad, but a bit oily. And I feel like it should have some mushrooms and vegetables in there, and less cheese. It is supposed to be finest not just the usual clog of slop you get in cheap ready meals. It is ok though, just could be better for the price.
Hardly the finest
I thought I'd try this as I wasn't happy with the quality of the standard Spaghetti Bolognese ready meal. Nice taste, but the quality of the minced beef is even worse, far too much gristle! Very disappointing for a meal in the Tesco 'Finest' range.
TASTY!!
This is the best of ALL supermarkets spaghetti bolognese's, full of flavour no need to add anything (which i have to do with the other supermarkets attempts at this) apart from grated cheddar and gouda/edam on top but thats just me! NEVER GET RID OF! LOVE IT! A+
Disappointed
Quite disappointing! It does not live up to description. More like a value product.