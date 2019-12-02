By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

  • Energy2264kJ 539kcal
    27%
  • Fat20.0g
    29%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 566kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta with a tomato, beef, pancetta and Chianti red wine sauce topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and parsley.
  • A rich ragu of tender beef and Italian pancetta simmered with Chianti and sweet tomatoes. Our chefs use both beef and Italian pancetta for our ragu simmered with aged Tuscan Chianti and sweet tomatoes. Basil adds extra depth and aroma. Full flavoured Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and parsley finish the dish perfectly.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Beef (22%), Tomato, Tomato Passata, Chianti Red Wine, Water, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato Purée, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Beef Extract, Parsley, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Bay, Black Pepper, Sugar, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Heat on full power.
Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for oven heating.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy566kJ / 135kcal2264kJ / 539kcal
Fat5.0g20.0g
Saturates1.9g7.6g
Carbohydrate14.0g56.0g
Sugars1.8g7.2g
Fibre1.1g4.4g
Protein7.9g31.6g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

YUK

1 stars

Disgusting don't, waste your money I had one mouthful and throw it away.

Tasted amazing tbh

5 stars

Tasted amazing tbh

Delicious!!

5 stars

So tasty. I will be putting this in my shopping basket every week

Very disappointing. Had no flavour and sauce runny

2 stars

Very disappointing. Had no flavour and sauce runny. It was missing something. Will not buy again.

Not finest

1 stars

Gloopy, slimy pasta with an over seasoned sauce. Not finest in my opinion. Will not buy it again

Tasteless and sloppy.

1 stars

My son bought this for me. It was absolutely disgusting. It had a really sloppy consistency and was completely tasteless! Far more runny sauce than spaghetti. Don't buy it. Make your own!!

so so

3 stars

Not bad, but a bit oily. And I feel like it should have some mushrooms and vegetables in there, and less cheese. It is supposed to be finest not just the usual clog of slop you get in cheap ready meals. It is ok though, just could be better for the price.

Hardly the finest

2 stars

I thought I'd try this as I wasn't happy with the quality of the standard Spaghetti Bolognese ready meal. Nice taste, but the quality of the minced beef is even worse, far too much gristle! Very disappointing for a meal in the Tesco 'Finest' range.

TASTY!!

5 stars

This is the best of ALL supermarkets spaghetti bolognese's, full of flavour no need to add anything (which i have to do with the other supermarkets attempts at this) apart from grated cheddar and gouda/edam on top but thats just me! NEVER GET RID OF! LOVE IT! A+

Disappointed

2 stars

Quite disappointing! It does not live up to description. More like a value product.

