Tiptree Tomato Sauce 310G

Tiptree Tomato Sauce 310G
£ 2.30
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup
  • A very special tomato ketchup (or sauce as it's also known), a recipe that's been a Wilkin family favourite for over a hundred years, the finest Mediterranean plum tomatoes, prepared with expertise and care; each jar individually finished and checked before packing.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Free from known allergens
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (180g per 100g of Ketchup), Sugar, Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Made in a Nut free factory

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and use within 4 weeks

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use

Name and address

  Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  Tiptree,
  Essex,
  CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

310g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 770 kJ
-182 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 41g
of which sugars 31g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 1.2g

The best! If a little on the sweet side.

5 stars

The best! If a little on the sweet side.

This really is a ketchup with a difference...

5 stars

This really is a ketchup with a difference... The taste is just so much better than anything else widely available in most stores (I appreciate there may be similarly good ketchups available in specialist stores or places such as Harrods!). It really does taste of tomatoes, is not too sweet, not at all vinegary and has a great consistency! It also has that satisfying 'gloop' when getting a serving onto your plate! I'm now looking forward to getting to the end of the bottle and being able to give the bottom of the bottle a good thwack to get the last bit out as I remember doing as a kid with other glass bottles!

If you want a genuine tomato flavour, this is the

5 stars

If you want a genuine tomato flavour, this is the 'ketchup' to buy. I tried it purely because of my dislike for the 'upturned type of squeezy bottle, and I'm glad I did. It is a far superior sauce than the other varieties.

great taste

5 stars

An amazing surprise! looking for ketchup in a GLASS bottle I had to leave my usual H-brand American ketchup and bought this instead. Great flavour, very smooth. I shall be keeping this on my favourites list going forward!

The problem is that it is not stocked in either of

5 stars

The problem is that it is not stocked in either of the Stores close to where I live. FALKIRK & POLMONT. Disappointing to say the least

