Tiptree Tomato Sauce 310G

The best! If a little on the sweet side.
This really is a ketchup with a difference... The taste is just so much better than anything else widely available in most stores (I appreciate there may be similarly good ketchups available in specialist stores or places such as Harrods!). It really does taste of tomatoes, is not too sweet, not at all vinegary and has a great consistency! It also has that satisfying 'gloop' when getting a serving onto your plate! I'm now looking forward to getting to the end of the bottle and being able to give the bottom of the bottle a good thwack to get the last bit out as I remember doing as a kid with other glass bottles!
If you want a genuine tomato flavour, this is the 'ketchup' to buy. I tried it purely because of my dislike for the 'upturned type of squeezy bottle, and I'm glad I did. It is a far superior sauce than the other varieties.
great taste
An amazing surprise! looking for ketchup in a GLASS bottle I had to leave my usual H-brand American ketchup and bought this instead. Great flavour, very smooth. I shall be keeping this on my favourites list going forward!
The problem is that it is not stocked in either of the Stores close to where I live. FALKIRK & POLMONT. Disappointing to say the least