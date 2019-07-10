Tesco 8 British Cumberland Sausages 454G

I could eat one now!
Lovely flavour and smell.
Great taste and value.
Super tasty and not too much grease or fat. Great value on offer.
No great
No the best, broke up when cooking ,wont buy these again ,disappointed
Awful
These sausages used to be lovely and tasty now they taste like sawdust way too much breadcrumbs in them, won't be buying theses again.
Tastes sausages
These are tasty meaty bangers firm an not over fatty , nice price as well
Great tasting at an attractive price.
Excellent texture with no gristle and delicious cold with horseradish sauce and plum tomatoes.
Yum
Love these so tasty and meaty with a good hint of herbs