By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 British Cumberland Sausages 454G

4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 8 British Cumberland Sausages 454G
£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Offer

2 sausages
  • Energy1283kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat24.9g
    36%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1351kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages seasoned with black pepper.
  • From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausages to give a succulent and tender eat.
  • Generously seasoned with black pepper for a fuller flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Mace), Dextrose (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Sage, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (95g**)
Energy1351kJ / 326kcal1283kJ / 309kcal
Fat26.2g24.9g
Saturates8.4g8.0g
Carbohydrate8.9g8.5g
Sugars1.8g1.7g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein13.1g12.4g
Salt1.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
When grilled according to instructions, 454g pack typically weighs 380g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I could eat one now!

5 stars

Lovely flavour and smell.

Great taste and value.

5 stars

Super tasty and not too much grease or fat. Great value on offer.

No great

2 stars

No the best, broke up when cooking ,wont buy these again ,disappointed

Awful

1 stars

These sausages used to be lovely and tasty now they taste like sawdust way too much breadcrumbs in them, won't be buying theses again.

Tastes sausages

5 stars

These are tasty meaty bangers firm an not over fatty , nice price as well

Great tasting at an attractive price.

5 stars

Excellent texture with no gristle and delicious cold with horseradish sauce and plum tomatoes.

Yum

5 stars

Love these so tasty and meaty with a good hint of herbs

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Reduced Fat Cumberland Sausage 454G

£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Offer

Tesco 8 Reduced Fat Pork Sausages 454G

£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here