Tesco 8 Lincolnshire Sausages 454G

I thought these would be OK being 72%Pork but I wa
I thought these would be OK being 72%Pork but I was wrong. They are really awful. No taste at all.
Good value sausage
Better than the free range outdoor bred pork any day. Maybe it's because they have slightly less pork! In which case that's not a bad thing. I find the expensive ones chewy and dry. I'm all for welfare, and always have been, but when more expensive relates to an inferior product............. Probably just as well kept pigs anyway.
Very tasty!
I love these sausages! We eat half the packet with Sunday breakfast and the other half makes a tasty dinner eg sausage casserole. Very tasty!