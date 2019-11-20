By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Lincolnshire Sausages 454G

Tesco 8 Lincolnshire Sausages 454G

2 sausages
  • Energy957kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.6g
    21%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1064kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausages to give a succulent and tender eat.
  • Simply prepared with sage and parsley for a herby flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British pork
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sage, Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Ginger, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Sage Extract, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill. Do not prick sausages.
Caution
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tip
Brush with vegetable oil before grilling for an even colour and crispy texture.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes.
Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (90g**)
Energy1064kJ / 255kcal957kJ / 230kcal
Fat16.2g14.6g
Saturates5.7g5.2g
Carbohydrate9.1g8.2g
Sugars0.8g0.7g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein17.4g15.7g
Salt1.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
When grilled according to instructions, 454g pack typically weighs 360g.--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

I thought these would be OK being 72%Pork but I wa

2 stars

I thought these would be OK being 72%Pork but I was wrong. They are really awful. No taste at all.

Good value sausage

5 stars

Better than the free range outdoor bred pork any day. Maybe it's because they have slightly less pork! In which case that's not a bad thing. I find the expensive ones chewy and dry. I'm all for welfare, and always have been, but when more expensive relates to an inferior product............. Probably just as well kept pigs anyway.

Very tasty!

5 stars

I love these sausages! We eat half the packet with Sunday breakfast and the other half makes a tasty dinner eg sausage casserole. Very tasty!

