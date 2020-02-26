By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G

2.6(16)Write a review
Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G
£ 3.50
£8.14/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1632kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 469kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb in a lamb gravy topped with mashed potato and a ciabatta herb breadcrumb.
  • Tender lamb simmered with vegetables, red wine and redcurrant jelly for a rich, full flavoured dish. Our Shepherd's pie is made with tender lamb, simmered with vegetables, red wine and redcurrant jelly. Light fluffy mash, enriched with butter and cream, is topped with a seasoned parsley crumb to give a crispy finish.
  • Pack size: 430G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Lamb (29%), Lamb Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Red Wine, Water, Carrot, Lamb Extract, Leek, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Redcurrant Concentrate, Rosemary, Thyme, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Peppercorns, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Yeast, Clove, Sea Salt, Paprika, Rosemary Oil, Thyme Oil, Olive Oil, Caramel Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (348g**)
Energy469kJ / 112kcal1632kJ / 389kcal
Fat4.0g14.1g
Saturates2.1g7.2g
Carbohydrate11.6g40.4g
Sugars1.7g5.8g
Fibre1.5g5.3g
Protein6.5g22.6g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 348g.--

Using Product Information

16 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

To be recommended

5 stars

Super. Tasty without being too salt. Ideal for one but still enough To share if a surprise visitor arrived

Disappointing, Tastes nothing like shepherds pie.

2 stars

Very disappointed with this. It’s supposed to be minced lamb in a lamb gravy, which I always think of as a comfort food. Misleading description. There was no taste of lamb. Overpowering taste from the Red wine, red-current jelly and herbs. I can still taste the sauce 2 hours later and I’m not enjoying it! Meat was quite sloppy. I wouldn’t have known what meat it was if I’d been eating this blindfolded. I’ll not be ordering again.

Plenty of lamb, can taste the butter in the potato

4 stars

Plenty of lamb, can taste the butter in the potato. Like the herbs. Overall really tasty.

Yummy!

4 stars

Lamb was tasty, good seasoning and contrary to other reviews I didn’t find sloppy at all! Lovely meal, one of my tesco favourites

Too herby

4 stars

No need for so many herbs with a Shepherd's Pie

Try Cottage Pie Instead

3 stars

Was very disappointed with this as it was not nowhere nearly as good as your cottage pie there was much less meat in it and not as tasty.

TESCO READ PLEASE!

1 stars

Having read the reviews it seems no one cares! Everyone is screaming too much mash! From the beginning up to the 10th January 2020 and yet still too much mash!! I found it had too much mash and very little meat too! TESCO are you READING these reviews

Good, standard Shepherd's pie

4 stars

Nice and tasty with a crumb on top of the mash that adds a nice texture. The lamb is very finely minced so there isn't much to chew on, but it tastes good. There could be more meat in this and less potato, but it's a good, tasty meal for relatively low calories.

Mashed Potato Pie

1 stars

I think that the shepherd quit and took up potato farming, judging by the ration of potato to lamb. Good if you like creamy mash and are not too bothered with lamb, bad if you were expecting shepherds pie.

too much salt

1 stars

Way too much salt

