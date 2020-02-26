Tesco Finest Shepherds Pie 400G

To be recommended
Super. Tasty without being too salt. Ideal for one but still enough To share if a surprise visitor arrived
Disappointing, Tastes nothing like shepherds pie.
Very disappointed with this. It’s supposed to be minced lamb in a lamb gravy, which I always think of as a comfort food. Misleading description. There was no taste of lamb. Overpowering taste from the Red wine, red-current jelly and herbs. I can still taste the sauce 2 hours later and I’m not enjoying it! Meat was quite sloppy. I wouldn’t have known what meat it was if I’d been eating this blindfolded. I’ll not be ordering again.
Plenty of lamb, can taste the butter in the potato
Plenty of lamb, can taste the butter in the potato. Like the herbs. Overall really tasty.
Yummy!
Lamb was tasty, good seasoning and contrary to other reviews I didn’t find sloppy at all! Lovely meal, one of my tesco favourites
Too herby
No need for so many herbs with a Shepherd's Pie
Try Cottage Pie Instead
Was very disappointed with this as it was not nowhere nearly as good as your cottage pie there was much less meat in it and not as tasty.
TESCO READ PLEASE!
Having read the reviews it seems no one cares! Everyone is screaming too much mash! From the beginning up to the 10th January 2020 and yet still too much mash!! I found it had too much mash and very little meat too! TESCO are you READING these reviews
Good, standard Shepherd's pie
Nice and tasty with a crumb on top of the mash that adds a nice texture. The lamb is very finely minced so there isn't much to chew on, but it tastes good. There could be more meat in this and less potato, but it's a good, tasty meal for relatively low calories.
Mashed Potato Pie
I think that the shepherd quit and took up potato farming, judging by the ration of potato to lamb. Good if you like creamy mash and are not too bothered with lamb, bad if you were expecting shepherds pie.
too much salt
Way too much salt